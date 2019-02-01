The 50 Best Gambling Follows on Twitter

The factors considered for this gambling list are quite simple…these are my favorite follows on Twitter in the gambling industry. This list is comprised of sports bettors, oddsmakers, Media guys, and data experts. My goal is to meet each and every one of these people on the list by the end of this year!

Media

Joe Ostrowski – Ostrowski is from Chicago that gets him on this list alone. Before I knew of Joe as a betting man, he was the AM drive anchor on 670 The Score in Chicago. When it comes to gambling, Ostrowski hosts Early Odds on VSiN where he shares his gambling thoughts and speaks with top bookmakers and the sharpest bettors around. Also, he is now the host of Chicago’s first sports betting show every Saturday morning at 8:30am on 670.

Scott Van Pelt – While the discussion of bad beats has been going on for ages with us crying to our friends about them, SVP took it mainstream with his ESPN segment. On a side note, thank you for this SVP, I personally needed this to move forward in my own life:

Joe Osborne – Osborne is content manager for OddsShark, and also one of my favorite follows on Twitter. I love his daily picks videos, and the energy he brings along with them. He is a fun follow that provides information and picks on a daily basis.

Doug Kezirian – Took over for Millman on hosting the Behind the Bets podcast for ESPN. Does some solid, informative gambling pieces for the flagship.

Todd Fuhrman – Fuhrman hosts the Bet the Board pod and is on FS1’s Lock It In. He was also a former oddsmaker at Caesar’s Palace. His NFL Sunday Joes vs. Pros posts was the inspiration behind my Joes vs. Pros posts this season on The Big Lead.

Jason McIntyre – The Big Lead’s own has immersed himself in the gambling world. From a weekly podcast titled Coming Up Winners, to weekly appearances on Lock It In, TVG, and his picks on TBL, when it comes to gambling content, McIntyre is quite literally everywhere. He is also currently beating me in our season long NBA picks posts, but that is about to change soon.

Clay Travis – Travis also appears on FS1’s daily gambling show Lock It In. Some say Clay is a great follow if you want to know who to bet against. Either way, he is influential when it comes to the gambling scene.

Cousin Sal – Sal hosts the Against All Odds pod on the Ringer Podcast Network and also joins Bill Simmons weekly on the Guess the Lines pod. Sal is also on FS1’s Lock It In.

Joe Fortenbaugh – Fortenbaugh hosts a sports talk show on 95.7 in San Francisco. I came across his gambling insight on the pod that he hosts, named The Sharp 600, and have been addicted to it ever since.

Big Cat – If you follow Big Cat on Twitter, you know he loves to gamble. He even risked cutting off his own pinky over an NFL futures bet this season, so you know he doesn’t mess around. Big Cat also made betting Christmas Day Unders popular among the Twitter community. But, the main reason he made this list is for once giving me “insider information” on how to bet the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. He had a follower for life after that, even though the bet ended up losing. Womp, Womp.