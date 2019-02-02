2019 NFL Super Bowl Predictions and Prop Bets

The Super Bowl is finally here! The general lines we used for this post are from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook and PointsBet. Make sure you shop around for the best lines, as there are still 3’s to be had if you like the Rams.
SB LIII – New England Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams (+2.5, o/u 56.5)
SB Pick:
Vik: Rams +3 (Bovada)
Patriots 31, Rams 30
Glasspiegel: Rams 34, Pats 31
Phillips: Patriots 34, Rams 31
McKenna: Patriots 34, Rams 29
Burack: Rams 37, Patriots 24
Lisk: Rams +2.5, Rams 31, Patriots 24
Between the Westgate and PointsBet, there are also over 1,000 prop bets for you to wager on. Everything from the coin toss to Gladys Knight’s national anthem rendition and more. Here are the the most popular ones:
SB MVP:
- Tom Brady +114
- Jared Goff +200
- Todd Gurley +1200
- Sony Michel +1400
- CJ Anderson +1600
- Aaron Donald +1800
- James White +2000
- Brandin Cooks +3300
- Robert Woods +4000
- Julian Edelman +5000
- Rob Gronkowski +5000
Vik: Super Bowl MVP has historically belonged to the quarterback position, as QBs have won the award 29 times. I will go with Tom Brady, as he is most likely to win the award if the Patriots win. It will also be a small hedge on my Rams +3 bet. My long-shot to win the award is Aaron Donald, as he has the ability to single-handily take over this game. While it is usually rare for defensive players to win the MVP, Von Miller and Malcolm Smith recently accomplished it.
Glasspiegel: James White is the most fun bet here because he’s a Badger and it seems like he always makes a bunch of plays in big games.
Phillips: I’m picking the Patriots to win and if they do, Tom Brady will win the MVP.
McKenna: I’m with Ryan Phillips here. If the Patriots win, Brady will be MVP. That’s the bet.
Burack: Jared Goff not only leads his team to victory, but is the best quarterback on the field in doing so.
Lisk: I’m going to throw a long shot on Aaron Donald here making some big impactful plays.
First Person to Score a TD:
- Sony Michel +700
- Todd Gurley +750
- CJ Anderson +900
- Robert Woods +900
- Julian Edelman +900
- Brandon Cooks +1000
- Rob Gronkowski +1100
- James White +1200
- Rams Defense +4000
- Pats Defense +4500
- Tom Brady +6000
- Jared Goff +8000
Vik: Gurley
Glasspiegel: Rams defense
Phillips: Michel
McKenna: Brady
Burack: Gurley
Lisk: Woods
Opening coin toss will be: Heads (-104)/ Tails (-104)?
Vik: Tails never fails…
Glasspiegel: Tails
McKenna: Heads
Burack: Heads
Lisk: Tails
How long will it take Gladys Knight to sing the national anthem? Over 105 seconds (-140), Under 105 seconds (+100)
Vik: Over
Glasspiegel: Over
Phillips: Over
McKenna: Over
Burack: Under
Lisk: Under
What song will be performed first by Maroon 5?
- What Lovers Do +100
- One More Night: +300
- Makes Me Wonder: +500
- Sugar: +550
- Animals: +600
- Girls Like You: +600
- Moves Like Jagger: +600
- Don’t Wanna Know: +700
- Payphone: +1000
- Maps: +1500
- She Will Be Loved: +1500
- This Love: +1500
Vik: What Lovers Do
Glasspiegel: I’ll be watching NXT Halftime Heat. Should be a phenomenal wrestling match.
Phillips: Who cares?
McKenna: Sugar
Burack: Ahh, now to the real question. Give me my former ringtone, Payphone.
Lisk: I Don’t Wanna Know, which doubles as one of the choices
Color of the liquid poured on the winning coach:
- Lime/Green/Yellow: +225
- Orange: +300
- Blue: +375
- Red: +400
- Clear/water: +400
- Purple: +1000
Vik: Clear
Glasspiegel: Blue
Phillips: Blue
Blue: Blue
Burack: Purple
Lisk: Orange
Favorite Prop Bet:
Vik: Gronkowski Over 54 yards. Elite TEs have done well against this Rams defense this season.
Glasspiegel: More points scored in third quarter than first quarter
McKenna: Tony Romo and Jim Nantz say the word, “GOAT.”
Burack: How many people watch True Detective over the Super Bowl.
Lisk: Will either kicker hit an upright or crossbar? (Yes)
Comments