Barcelona vs. Valencia: Match Preview, How to Watch and Live Stream Online, TV Channel, Start Time

Following an incredible 6-1 victory over Sevilla to turn the tide and advance to the Copa del Rey semifinals, Spanish giants Barcelona returns to La Liga action on Saturday when they welcome Valencia to the Camp Nou for what is a key game for both sides.

How to Watch Barcelona vs Valencia

Date: Saturday, February 2nd

Time: 12:30PM ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS

Streaming: fuboTV (watch for free)

For the league leaders, this could be a huge weekend in the title race. Barça’s closest chasers, Atlético Madrid, have an incredibly difficult trip to Real Betis, and if they’re unable to win, Barcelona could find themselves alone at the top of the table by at least seven, maybe eight points, if they beat Valencia. With the Champions League knockouts and a Spanish Cup semi-final against Real Madrid to come this month, increasing their lead will be crucial for the defending champions.

After a very bad start to the season, Valencia finds themselves sitting comfortably in 7th place and already thinking about a place in the Europa League next season. Despite all of the speculations about his job, Marcelino García is still the manager and showed his coaching abilities in the toughest moment Valencia have faced since he joined the club. They are back to playing a dangerous, counter-attacking style that every team around the league, including Barcelona, is terrified about.

Barça is on an eight-game winning streak in the league, so taking points from them is a tough task for Valencia. If they do, though, the title race could be wide open, and Barça will head to El Clásico knowing they’re under pressure in all competitions, so things could get really interesting in Spain if this game doesn’t go as planned for the leaders. Also, Lionel Messi is playing, so it’s must-see TV.

