Best Bets for Saturday's NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Lakers-Warriors, Rockets-Jazz and More

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! This column is daily and usually up by 3pm ET. The lines we use are from The Action Network  Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Finally a full slate of games today, with twelve on the board. We will go with the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors as our game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (68-72-4): The Picks: Lakers +12, Heat -2, Kings +3.5

Jason (97-88-2): The Picks: Clippers +2, Nets +3

Ryan (68-68-1): The Pick: Jazz -7

