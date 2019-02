Three famous people are playing golf together right now in Jupiter, Florida. President Donald Trump, Tiger Woods, and Jack Nicklaus are currently on the course at Trump National, the White House announced.

The smart money is on Woods to record the low round. That is, if everything is on the up and up, which is not always a given.

These celebrity rounds are, as always, a rich and untapped pay-per-view opportunity if the obvious logistical hurdles could be cleared.