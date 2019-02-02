VIDEO: Did Jimmy Fallon's Puppies Really Pick the Patriots in the Super Bowl?

Everyone has a different method for predicting the future outcomes of sporting events. Some pour over the advanced metrics or tune into a nightly gambling show on cable. Others go with their guts or flip a coin.

Jimmy Fallon uses puppies, which is as good an idea as any because — and here’s the dirty little secret — no one truly knows what’s going to happen. The cute little prognosticators were recently unleashed in an attempt to ascertain the Super Bowl LIII winner. Clarity proved elusive.

Now, far be it for me to sit here and rip on a bunch of cuddly dogs, but these wannabe Swamis have a long way to go if they want to be the next Paul The Octopus. Not only did he absolutely crush it with eight consecutive winners before retiring and dying, he made his selections as clear as day for his human handlers. Legendary stuff. The gold standard of animal bettors. RIP.

The dogs’ indecisiveness put Fallon in a tough spot. Should he go with the immediate rush to the Rams’ dog bowl? Or was there more aggregate interest in the Patriots’ dish. A hard network out required a choice to be made and he went with New England.

Not to spark a huge scandal here, but I saw it another way. It sure looked like the dogs were equally interested in the Los Angeles-branded chow. Again, it’s tough to second-guess man trying make great television with dogs but you know what they say: bad stuff happens when good people stay silent.

Considering the murkiness of this situation, perhaps it’s best for all involved if you, the viewer, do not base your wager solely on this comedy bit. Surely some of these puppies haven’t slept at all since the incident, worried that a grave injustice took place. One hopes they can find the peace they so richly deserve.

If anything, the dogs made it clear that the game will be close and come down to a judgement call. And the last time that happened, everyone walked away fulfilled.