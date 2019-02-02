NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Robert Kraft Dances with Cardi B on Stage

Who is the coolest NFL owner? Wait, don’t answer that yet. You must first check out Robert Kraft, owner of the Patriots, get up on stage and dance – and maybe rap a little – with Cardi B (language NSFW):

Yep! Robert Kraft got up to dance with Cardi

Top that, Stan Kroenke.

