VIDEO: Robert Kraft Dances with Cardi B on Stage

Who is the coolest NFL owner? Wait, don’t answer that yet. You must first check out Robert Kraft, owner of the Patriots, get up on stage and dance – and maybe rap a little – with Cardi B (language NSFW):
Top that, Stan Kroenke.
Who is the coolest NFL owner? Wait, don’t answer that yet. You must first check out Robert Kraft, owner of the Patriots, get up on stage and dance – and maybe rap a little – with Cardi B (language NSFW):
Top that, Stan Kroenke.
The Eagles will reportedly exercise their contract option on Foles and are also willing to use the franchise tag.
See Peyton Manning dissect the QB’s from the AFC and NFC Championship on Detail: Tom Brady and Jared Goff exclusively on ESPN+ (…)
Saturday’s NBA card is up!
Costa Rica takes on the US Men’s National Team for a Friendly Match. You can catch all the action here.
Catch all the action of Super Bowl 53 free, streaming to your mobile device or computer. Don’t miss a beat, sign up to watch free (…)
The risk-reward seems off on this.
Catch all of the UFC Fight Night action tonight on ESPN+ with Marlon Moraes and Raphael Assuncao in a rematch live from Fortaleza, Brazil. (…)
Live stream Barca v. Valencia online for free today. Don’t miss a beat and check out all the action live here.
In the hips and butt, specifically.
Comments