WBO World Lightweight Heavyweight Eleider Alvarez v Sergey Kovalev tonight on ESPN+ for free

If you’re a boxing fan and looking to catch the fight tonight, look no further. You’ll be able to watch the undercards on ESPN but the main event will be on ESPN+, which you’ll need to sign up for a free subscription.

ESPN card 10 PM ET

Oscar Valdez vs. Carmine Tommasone – WBO featherweight title

Richard Commey vs. Isa Chaniev – IBF lightweight title

ESPN+ card 12 AM ET

Eleider Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev – WBO light heavyweight title

– WBO light heavyweight title Teofimo Lopez vs. Diego Magdaleno – 10 rounds, lightweights

Watch the WBO Light Heavyweight Title on ESPN+ for free?

If you’re a new subscriber to ESPN+ you can watch it for free! ESPN offers a seven-day free trial when you sign up for a subscription, so you can subscribe now and immediately cancel after the event if you want. Get your free trial here

How much does ESPN+ cost?

A monthly subscription costs $4.99 per month. If you’re a die-hard sports fan who wants to catch exclusive sporting events live, you can save a few bucks by signing up for a 12-month subscription for $49.99. The ESPN+ lineup on the service is pretty loaded.

How do I watch ESPN+?

If you’re streaming via a computer, you can access ESPN+ streams via WatchESPN.

From a mobile device, ESPN+ content will be included in the ESPN and WatchESPN apps.

You can also watch ESPN on a number of home devices, including Apple TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, Roku devices and Samsung Smart TVs.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.