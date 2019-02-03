Adnan Virk Fired From ESPN, Reportedly Accused of Leaking Confidential Information

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post is reporting Adnan Virk has been fired from ESPN after being accused of leaking confidential company information to the media. ESPN felt that Virk failed to cooperate during the investigation.

“On Friday, Virk was escorted off the Bristol campus. The specific nature of the information Virk chose to share is unknown at this time.”

Virk, who hosted college football and MLB coverage, has recently been on the rise at ESPN, and this comes as a total shocker. ESPN spokesperson Josh Krulewitz confirmed to Marchand that Virk is no longer with the company.

