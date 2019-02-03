NFL USA Today Sports

Jared Goff's Girlfriend Christen Harper Is At Super Bowl LIII

Christen Harper

Jared Goff's Girlfriend Christen Harper Is At Super Bowl LIII

NFL

Jared Goff's Girlfriend Christen Harper Is At Super Bowl LIII

Christen Harper has been rumored to be dating Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff for a few weeks now. Well, it appears we may have confirmation that the pair are an item.

According to Harper’s Instagram stories, she’s in Atlanta, at Super Bowl LIII and is decked out in Rams gear.

Check it out:

Yeah it’s fairly safe to say Goff is on top of the world right now. He’s 24, a two-time Pro Bowler and playing in his first Super Bowl. Now we’ve got confirmation that he’s dating a drop dead gorgeous model.

Ms. Harper’s Instagram account is unreal. Check out some examples below and on the next few pages.

View this post on Instagram

Me on a roof #nye

A post shared by Christen Harper (@christenharper) on

View this post on Instagram

New year new boat

A post shared by Christen Harper (@christenharper) on

View this post on Instagram

New boot goofin’

A post shared by Christen Harper (@christenharper) on

, , , , , , NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home