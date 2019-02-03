Jared Goff's Girlfriend Christen Harper Is At Super Bowl LIII

Christen Harper has been rumored to be dating Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff for a few weeks now. Well, it appears we may have confirmation that the pair are an item.

According to Harper’s Instagram stories, she’s in Atlanta, at Super Bowl LIII and is decked out in Rams gear.

Check it out:

Yeah it’s fairly safe to say Goff is on top of the world right now. He’s 24, a two-time Pro Bowler and playing in his first Super Bowl. Now we’ve got confirmation that he’s dating a drop dead gorgeous model.

