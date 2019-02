John Malkovich, star of last year’s incredibly successful AFC Championship Game intro for CBS, returned to his role for Super Bowl LIII. He was pitted against Peyton Manning in a battle of ideas. A Peyton Manning very much convinced he has comedy chops.

Two years ago, a lot of people would have believed Manning would be involved in a Super Bowl broadcast, though most were envisioning a slightly different role.

As for Malkovich, he’s now officially a football guy. Veteran football guy.