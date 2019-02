The Lakers fell apart in the fourth quarter against the Warriors on Saturday night, and things reportedly got contentious in the locker room between several of the veterans and coach Luke Walton after the game:

In postgame locker room, Luke Walton preached to players on playing unselfishly, sources said, when several veteran players snapped back. As one source described it, “Heated scene.” https://t.co/w7YXNeVgRl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2019

To add on here, I’m told JaVale McGee, Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley were the focus of this message and they didn’t take kindly – JaVale more than anyone. https://t.co/6phGSmLUgM — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 3, 2019

Veterans, including Beasley, JaVale McGee and Lance Stephenson, challenged Walton in postgame locker room, sources said. Those involved were separated before anything escalated. https://t.co/Z99Hhh2fUL — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2019

With this cast of characters, this team was always going to turn into a manifestation of the This Is Fine meme. Lots of drama. How long will Luke Walton endure it?