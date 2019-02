Rob Gronkowski made a huge catch with just a few minutes remaining in Super Bowl LIII to help the New England Patriots score the first touchdown of the game.

Facing second and three at the Los Angeles Rams’ 31-yard-line, Gronk made a diving 29-yard catch that set the Patriots up inside the two-yard-line. Sony Michel ran the ball in for six on the next play.

Check this out:

There are rumors that Gronk could retire after this game, if so that could be the final big catch of his career.