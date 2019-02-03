Spectrum Customers Having Major Issues Watching the Super Bowl

Those with Spectrum’s service are not too happy tonight. Numerous people who have the service are expressing the issues they are having tonight trying to watch this thing called the Super Bowl. The problems range from complaining about getting no picture, to problems with the feed coming in clearly, to not being able to use the DVR function while the Super Bowl is on.
At least this didn’t happen on a night more people want to watch something. Good luck to those out there trying to watch the game.
Comments