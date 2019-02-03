Stephen A Smith Complained about Nosebleed Super Bowl Seats, Watching Game in Luxury Box with Randy Moss and Chris Berman

If the Super Bowl and Maroon 5 are not doing it for you, maybe you have turned to another story: Stephen A. Smith’s seats. Early in the game, Stephen A. let all of us television watchers know he was watching the game in the nosebleed section.

Or was it Littleton? I’m in Nose-Bleed section 😀😀😀 https://t.co/I6OFEw6Ibj — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 3, 2019

Maybe free seats, maybe he bought them. Anyway, later in the game, we got more info on these seats that were making it hard for him to break down the game, and it looks like fairly nice accomodations with Randy Moss and Chris Berman:

This is when you know you’ve arrived: when you’re honored with the luxury of watching the Super Bowl with two Hall of Famers. pic.twitter.com/XEn5WbNjie — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 4, 2019

I will just leave it at that…