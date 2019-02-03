VIDEO: Tom Brady and Robert Kraft Kiss Amid Crazy Post-Game Chaos

The New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl LIII. The dynasty marches on. It may never die. CBS’ Tracy Wolfson’s attempt to interview the greatest quarterback of all time and six-time Super Bowl champion was made more difficult by the postgame chaos.

A crush of photographers, security, and unidentified others got up close and personal with players as they tried to shake hands, creating a tense situation.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft managed to make his way through the throng to greet his prized asset. The two then shared a touching moment amid the storm.

Eventually, cooler heads prevailed and the Brady-Wolfson interview happened, with adequate space for all involved.