VIDEO: Dave Portnoy Dragged By Security Out of Super Bowl Seat

Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, was dragged out of the Super Bowl by security at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Earlier this week, Portnoy and PFT Commenter were escorted out of Media Day, and he was aware that this was what was going to happen to him today if he went to the game.

Of course, to him, that amounts to a challenge, and this was probably honestly his desired outcome. He posted a video from his seats earlier in the game, so he wasn’t too hard to find. It’ll be interesting to see what the legal ramifications are from here.