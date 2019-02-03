NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Gladys Knight Super Bowl Over/Under National Anthem Controversy

Gladys Knight sang the National Anthem before the Super Bowl this evening, and when it concluded the standard belief was that it went OVER the 1:50 over/under. But, not so fast — there was a second ‘brave’ and now all hell might be breaking loose?

Apparently this has happened before:

If you go by when Gladys Knight started singing — at the 12-second mark of the video above, and the first brave ends at about 2:01 — it’s very close. By those metrics, it’s either at 1:49 or 1:50 depending on how quick you are with the stopwatch.

Hope none of you are adversely affected by this craziness.

