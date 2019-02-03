What's the Deal With Todd Gurley?

Todd Gurley was little-used in the NFC Championship game against the Saints — he had four carries while CJ Anderson had 16 — and in the Super Bowl thus far it’s more of the same.

As of press time, midway through the second quarter, Gurley had a lone early carry for two yards. CJ Anderson, meanwhile, has four carries. What’s the deal? Is Gurley still hurt — he had a left knee inflammation the last two weeks of the regular season — or is this some type of personnel preference on the part of Sean McVay? If it’s the latter, that would be odd, given that Gurley was an MVP candidate and Anderson was unemployed for most of the season.

Earlier this week, McVay said Gurley was “100%”. This is all very bizarre.

UPDATE: On the next series, Gurley got a carry on the Rams’ first play, and CBS’s Tracy Wolfson said that there were no indications that the injury was what was keeping him from the field.