Bill Belichick Brilliantly Outcoached Sean McVay In Super Bowl LIII

Bill Belichick proved that the new wave of offense hitting the NFL was no match for the defense he can throw at an opponent.

During Super Bowl LIII Sunday night, Belichick completely outclassed Sean McVay, the poster child for the league’s new, offense-first direction. He simply dominated the young Los Angeles Rams coach and proved, once again, he’s the best in the business.

Belichick led the Patriots to a 13-3 win over the Rams Sunday night, winning his sixth Super Bowl as a head coach and his eighth overall.

The Rams were second in the NFL in points per game (32.9) but in the Super Bowl, when it mattered the most, Belichick’s defense held them to three points. Three. Freaking. Points. The Rams ranked second in the league in yards per game (421.1), but the Patriots held them to 260. LA ranked third in rushing yards per game (139.4), yet were held to 62 yards Sunday night.

No matter what McVay did, Belichick had an answer. The Rams’ running game was completely neutralized, averaging just 3.4 yards per carry for the game. The Patriots also pressured quarterback Jared Goff all night, sacking him four times and laying a whopping 12 hits on him. McVay and Los Angeles had nothing to counter what New England’s defense did.

This postseason, Belichick was at his best. His defense neutralized the San Diego Los Angeles Chargers, held the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs to just 290 yards and then completely shut the Rams down. Along with defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Belichick kept opponents off balance during the playoffs.

There is no doubt the 32-year-old McVay is a phenomenal young coach, but he got schooled during his first Super Bowl appearance. He admitted as much after the game:

Sean McVay says he “got outcoached” and is “numb” right now. pic.twitter.com/IAjwTrG3eA — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) February 4, 2019

Super Bowl LIII showed that regardless of how the NFL is changing, Belichick is still the best the NFL has to offer at the head coach position. And it doesn’t look like the 66-year-old will be slowing down any time soon.