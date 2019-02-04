Bill Simmons Played Too Much Pearl Jam, Podcast Youtube Video Blocked From Displaying on Website

Since we are living in some sort of depressing Boston sports Groundhog Day reality, Bill Simmons had yet another opportunity to savor a championship on his podcast late last night. A person could be forgiven for losing track of these episodes as they all run together. Which Patriots title is this? Did I listen to this one?

Anyway, a triumphant Simmons instructed his producer to let the show’s theme music, played by Pearl Jam, breathe a little bit.

“Let’s play like five, six more seconds of Pearl Jam this time,” the Patriots fan said. The prolonged exposure to Corduroy, while appreciated, had an unintended consequence.

Pearl Jam blocking the YouTube video from a third-party website.

All previous Bill Simmons Podcast episodes remain unblocked.

Look, Pearl Jam and Eddie Vedder are very cool. But even they have to have rules. First it’s five extra seconds. Then 10. What next, 23 additional seconds of a hit?

Can’t have that. Must have boundaries.