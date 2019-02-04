Jeff Bezos in Roger Goodell Suite at Super Bowl, Could He Buy the Seahawks?

Jeff Bezos was shown by CBS’s Super Bowl telecast in commissioner Roger Goodell’s suite. Rumors have been swirling behind the scenes recently that the NFL would love for Bezos to buy the Seattle Seahawks, whose owner Paul Allen died this past October (Allen did not have any kids and his sister, Jody, inherited control of the Seahawks and Trail Blazers).

Bezos is on the short list of candidates who make sense for Seattle. Jerry Jones, one of the most influential and powerful owners in the league, even said of Bezos: “Someone like that, I’d carry him piggyback to get him to the NFL.”

I asked NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy if he could confirm that Bezos was in the booth and whether he is a candidate to buy the Seahawks, and he responded: “Sorry. Won’t be able to help you.”

Of course, there are other possibilities for why Bezos would be in the suite. Amazon has been a streaming partner with the NFL for several years. The Washington Post bought a Super Bowl commercial. Etc. Etc. Etc.

BUT, would it surprise anyone if Bezos emerged as a contender to buy the Seahawks? He’s the richest person in the world at about $140 billion, which, even if it’s slashed in half in divorce proceedings would leave him profoundly wealthy.

And as much as everyone who works there as a journalist would scream and deny this possibility to high heavens, the fact remains that if the Washington Post’s owner were also an owner in the NFL, perhaps the paper could serve as a counter-balance to the purported War on Football from its rival New York Times. (Or, at the very least, the WaPo, in the minds of Goodell and the other owners, would not be the NYT’s tag-team partner.)

The idea of Jeff Bezos as owner of the Seattle Seahawks makes a lot of sense, and it’s easy to see why it’s something that Goodell and the NFL ownership fraternity would want.