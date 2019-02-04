REPORT: Lakers Pessimistic About Getting Anthony Davis Trade Done

Anthony Davis may not be going to the Los Angeles Lakers after all. Reports Monday night suggest the New Orleans Pelicans are reluctant to deal their star before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, and the Lakers are now pessimistic they will actually land him.

Yes. So far, the Lakers have felt conversations with New Orleans have been one-sided and they are growing increasingly pessimistic about the Pelicans willingness to do a deal with them. https://t.co/vbMEcLTHwY — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 5, 2019

The Lakers clearly feel the Pelicans are asking for too much, while there’s clearly enough people within the New Orleans organization who don’t want to even think about moving Davis until after the season.

Honestly, it would make sense for the Pelicans to wait. There’s absolutely no rush to trade Davis, he’s not going anywhere and neither are the offers for him. This summer, more teams will be able to get into the Davis sweepstakes and drive the price up even higher.