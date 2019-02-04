Super Bowl Ratings Worst in a Decade

The Super Bowl overnight ratings are in, and while we will need to see total viewership numbers later in the day for full context, the early returns are not looking good for CBS, via Sports Business Journal managing editor Austin Karp:

Last five super Bowl overnight ratings: 2019: 44.9 (Pats-Rams, CBS)

2018: 47.4 (Eagles-Pats, NBC)

2017: 48.8 (Pats-Falcons, Fox)

2016: 49.0 (Broncos-Panthers, CBS)

2015: 49.7 (Pats-Seahawks, 49.7) https://t.co/ZCRN73DSpm — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) February 4, 2019

New Orleans, a monster football market, boycotted the game on account of their Saints being screwed out of it:

#NOLA has spoken. Super Bowl LIII earned a 26.1 rating in New Orleans, the lowest of of any market and the lowest ever in New Orleans. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) February 4, 2019

Last year, by the way, New Orleans came in at a 53.0 for Patriots-Eagles.

Between the low-scoring game (one play the entire game was run in the Red Zone), some Patriots fatigue, and New Orleans tuning out in droves, the numbers are looking ugly for CBS.