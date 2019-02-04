Super Bowl Ratings Worst in a Decade

The Super Bowl overnight ratings are in, and while we will need to see total viewership numbers later in the day for full context, the early returns are not looking good for CBS, via Sports Business Journal managing editor Austin Karp:
New Orleans, a monster football market, boycotted the game on account of their Saints being screwed out of it:
Last year, by the way, New Orleans came in at a 53.0 for Patriots-Eagles.
Between the low-scoring game (one play the entire game was run in the Red Zone), some Patriots fatigue, and New Orleans tuning out in droves, the numbers are looking ugly for CBS.
Comments