Roundup: The One Super Bowl Highlight; & Why Can't the Lakers Young Core Follow the D'Angelo Russell Path?

So what does Kyrie Irving really want? It may not be to play with Kevin Durant … or Anthony Davis. As for the Super Bowl … well, listen to me talk up the Rams, who ended up losing and looking bad in the process. [ITunes]

NFL teams are sniffing around Jrue Holiday, but the Pelicans say they won’t trade him. [NOLA.com]

Newspapers around the country are hemorrhaging readers sand money, but the Seattle Times is thriving. How? [Digiday]

Could James Harden score 70 points in a game? What about 80? [Chronicle]

“The Oral History of the Rik Smits Era at Marist College.” [Center Field Marist]

Reading stories like this about Zion Williamson in the locker room make me like the kid even more. [News Observer]

Yes, it has been a banner year for the NFL, especially when you consider last year’s off-field struggles. [Washington Times]

What an extremely pessimistic story about the NFL, to come out on Super Bowl weekend. When the ratings aren’t great, the dopes will claim there’s an erosion of the fan base. No, it was an awful game. [The Atlantic]

Jared Goff was not very good in the Super Bowl, but the good news is, he’s only 24 years old. [LA Times]

In a very boring Super Bowl, the longest punt in Super Bowl history was probably the biggest highlight.

Because nobody watched the NBA on Super Bowl Sunday, highlights from the aforementioned Celtics win.