Video of Sergio Garcia Throwing a Fit in a Bunker is Disturbing

Sergio Garcia was disqualified from the Saudi International for apparently damaging several greens, which is deemed “serious misconduct.” I won’t get into the fact that Saudi Arabia hosting a tournament that was won by American Dustin Johnson is a joke in the first place considering all the political controversy regarding that country, but it is what it is.

This look is extremely disappointing coming from a major champion and a European Ryder Cup team member who has done so much for the game in his home country of Spain.

Sergio apparently won’t be penalized or fined beyond his disqualification for acting like a child while playing poorly. Being disqualified from an event is not enough and he deserves to be fined, but don’t expect that from European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley who just honored Patrick Reed with a lifetime membership on the European Tour.

“The incident is over,” said Pelley, speaking at the event in King Abdullah Economic City. “We have dealt with it. Sergio has apologized to the players and we move on.”

Geoff Shackelford obtained video of Sergio losing it in a bunker on the day prior to his disqualification. While this didn’t happen on the greens that he damaged, it still shows a Masters Champion throwing a tantrum like a child.

Sergio Garcia’s meltdown in a Royal Greens bunker a day prior to his disqualification for vandalism work on five greens. Story by @SkySportsGolf fills in details. Translations welcomed! https://t.co/UoGmPtTOz4 pic.twitter.com/dQMDN7y2PC — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) February 4, 2019

However we may have all felt about Phil Mickelson acting like a child during the U.S. Open and putting a moving ball out of frustration, this blows it out of the water.

This type of behavior is unbecoming of a major champion and a professional golfer. There is no place in professional golf for these types of actions.