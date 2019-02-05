NBA USA Today Sports

Best Bets for Tuesday's NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Raptors-Sixers, Lakers-Pacers, and More

LeBron James

Gambling

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! This column is daily and usually up by 3pm ET. The lines we use are from The Action Network  Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Another small slate of games today, with just six on the board. We will go with the Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers as our game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (71-74-4): The Picks: Hornets -3, Raptors +3, Pacers +3

Jason (99-90-2): The Pick: Coming soon…

Ryan (69-69-1): The Pick: Pistons -3.5

