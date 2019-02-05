How to Watch the Patriots Super Bowl Victory Parade Online, Live Stream, Pats Parade Route and Start Time

After a one year hiatus, the New England Patriots are back on top of the NFL with their 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. The duck boats will be deployed for the second time in four months after the Boston Red Sox rode them through The Town after clinching the World Series. Check out a live stream of the Pats victory parade below:

How to Watch Patriots Victory Parade

Date: Tuesday, February 5th, 2019

Start Time: 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free – no contracts required)

The city of Boston never does tire of championship parades, getting fantastic turnout in each of the 12 parades they’ve thrown since 2000. With unseasonably warm winter weather expected, the masses will be sure to show Kraft, Brady, Belichick, et. al., their undying appreciation.

Expect the GOAT chants to rain down as Brady relishes his sixth Super Bowl ring, a record amongst any player. Meanwhile, wideout Julian Edelman will certainly be by his side after catching 10 receptions for 141 and an MVP award. With the ever-effervescent Gronk by their side, it will assuredly be a fun event to watch.

What is the parade route?

The parade will start at the Hynes Convention Center. From there, the duck boats will drive the players, coaches, and families down Boylston Street past Boston Common, up Cambridge Street, and finish at City Hall.