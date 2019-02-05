Iowa State-Oklahoma Buzzer-Beater Probably a Sign from Above to Stop (Or Start!) Gambling

Iowa State was a three-point favorite against Oklahoma last night, with an over/under of 146.5. Things were looking nice and profitable for Cyclones/under ticket owners in the final seconds before Sooners’ Jamal Bieniemy threw in a running triple as time expired to cover and push the total north of the number.

These fate-changing heaves are always tough to process, but doubly so when they shouldn’t have counted. Watching replays of Bieniemy’s shot, it’s clear time had expired before he released the ball.

This is probably the final sign from above that you need to stop gambling. Or, conversely, it’s a sure sign you should start. Remember, for every so-called “bad beat” there’s a “good win.”

Also, and sit down for this contrarian opinion, but the entire concept of “bad beats” is an artificial construction. They only exist if you’re watching the game live, which is not a necessary part of the betting experience.

Yeah, I’m a lot of fun at parties, why do you ask?