REPORT: Lakers Pull Out Of Anthony Davis Trade Talks

Anthony Davis may be dealt by Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, but it looks like he won’t be going to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers have reportedly pulled out of trade talks for Davis due to the New Orleans Pelicans asking for far too much in return. Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported the following on Tuesday:

Magic Johnson, the Lakers president of basketball operations, told New Orleans general manager Dell Demps Tuesday morning that Los Angeles had made its best offer that the Pelicans had wanted, but that the Lakers were not willing to add anything else and would be moving on… The Lakers were not going to give the Pelicans the six to eight draft picks they wanted for Davis, the person said, knowing that the four first-round picks and second-round picks were more than the Lakers would offer.

Turner claims the Lakers were willing to send much of their young core to the Pelicans in exchange for Davis but the Pelicans wanted even more.

We’ll see if this is a bluff by Magic Johnson and company or if they hold the line.