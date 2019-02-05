NBA USA Today Sports

"LeBron's Gonna Trade You!" Chant Lavished Upon Brandon Ingram

"LeBron's Gonna Trade You!" Chant Lavished Upon Brandon Ingram

NBA

"LeBron's Gonna Trade You!" Chant Lavished Upon Brandon Ingram

When Brandon Ingram was taken No. 2 overall in the 2016 NBA draft, he probably didn’t have this in mind for his third season in the league.

Alas, it’s true. Lakers general manager LeBron James is gonna trade him, and everyone knows it.

Stings.

, , , , NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home