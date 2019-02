The New England Patriots are celebrating another Super Bowl today and Max Kellerman’s face made an appearance. Kellerman was awarded the “Haterade Player of the Year” on a sign with a clown nose:

Kellerman is no fan favorite in the New England area for predicting Tom Brady would have fallen off a cliff by now.