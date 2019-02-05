Mike Francesa to Brady-Over-Montana Caller: 'You are out of your cotton-pickin' mind'

"You are out of your cotton-pickin' mind!" pic.twitter.com/iFNWsxocIl — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) February 5, 2019

Mike Francesa is on an island at this point in clinging to the notion that Joe Montana has a greater legacy than Tom Brady. On Monday, a caller tried to debate him on it, and Francesa, disputing the logic of Brady not having as formidable of weapons, told him, “You are out of your cotton-pickin mind.”

While Francesa is set in his ways and presumably just didn’t know any better, it should be noted that this idiom has racial undertones and that Fox News host David Bossie was suspended for using it in a debate with black Democratic strategist Joel Payne last June.

In case you’re wondering the basis of his underlying argument, here was Francesa’s Montana-as-the-GOAT logic in 2017: