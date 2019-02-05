Roundup: Young & The Restless Soap Opera Star Dies; How Bill Belichick Found Julian Edelman; & What Does Kyrie Irving Really Want?

Chantel Jeffries, a DJ who has a new song out … rapper Bow Wow and his girlfriend both ended up in jail after a Super Bowl party … “General Motors to begin first round of layoffs on Monday, axing 4,000 workers” … where are they now, Preston Shumpert, the former Syracuse star … “‘Young and the Restless’ actor Kristoff St. John dead at 52” … Liam Neeson learned a lesson about revenge after a friend was raped … “Woman accused of buying winning lottery ticket with stolen credit card” … layoffs hit Vice …

Bill Belichick credited a sportswriter with helping him unearth Julian Edelman in the draft. [Pro Football Talk]

Hmmm, so Carson Wentz seems to cop to some of the complaints that were made about him last month by teammates. Kind of. [Philly.com]

So what does Kyrie Irving really want? It may not be to play with Kevin Durant … or Anthony Davis. As for the Super Bowl … well, listen to me talk up the Rams, who ended up losing and looking bad in the process. [ITunes]

FSU has dismissed QB Deondre Francois from the team after his girlfriend posted a short video alleging he was abusing her. She later cleared it up to say that he never physically abused her. [Tallahassee Democrat]

The Miami Heat are going to retire Chris Bosh’s jersey. [Herald]

“Basketball bribes: How Adidas bankrolled a black market for top teenage talent.” [Oregonian]

Late on this, but just realized Bryce Harper and Manny Machado could be getting screwed by the colluding owners. [Augusta Press]

Marvin Bagley had his best game of the season vs LaMarcus Aldridge and the Spurs in an impressive Kings win.

Oklahoma got a lucky cover vs Iowa State when this 3-pointer was allowed. It was clearly released after the buzzer. The spread was +2.5.