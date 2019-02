. @lindseyvonn was unable to finish the final Super-G race of her career this morning at World Championships. #are2019 pic.twitter.com/HyVFmNy0zZ — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) February 5, 2019

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn, who announced last week that her retirement is imminent, crashed in her race at the World Championships in Sweden in the Super-G.

Vonn tweeted:

If adversity makes you stronger I think Iโ€™m the Hulk at this point…. — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) February 5, 2019

According to USA Today, Vonn’s final race of her career is scheduled for Sunday in the downhill. Hopefully this crash does not preclude her from competing in that.