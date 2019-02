The New England Patriots are celebrating a sixth Super Bowl in Boston today with a parade. Several attendees turned the good vibes into violence in the form of a disgusting and dangerous brawl.

As a warning, things get very out of control very quickly. One guy appears to deliver a kick to a person already prone on the pavement.

Nothing says Boston like a bunch of Pats fans beating the shit out of each other after a championship parade @OnlyInBOS pic.twitter.com/nd86c36BXe — Colin Beatt (@Listen2TheBeatt) February 5, 2019

Extremely messed-up way to fete a championship team.