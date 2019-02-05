Zion Boofs Dunk

NCAAB USA Today Sports

Zion Williamson, the best dunker since Vince Carter, boofed one Tuesday against Boston College.

As he wound up for this, I thought, “Oh no, he’s about to do the LeBron Reverse and take down The King!”

Not yet.

