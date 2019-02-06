Boston Bruins vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Live Stream, How to Watch NHL Online, TV Channel, Start Time

The NHL season continues on Wednesday night with a big Eastern Conference matchup as the 22-22-8 New York Rangers welcome the 29-17-7 Boston Bruins to Madison Square Garden. The last time these teams faced, tempers flared, there were fights, and the Rangers got a surprise victory, so expect more fireworks in this one.

How to Watch Bruins vs Rangers Online

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 6th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: fuboTV

This will be the second night of a back-to-back for Boston, who also played in New York and defeated the Islanders 3-1, their second straight win. The Rangers lost a 4-3 heartbreaker in overtime to the Los Angeles Kings, squandering leads in two different occasions. New York has lost two in a row and will hope to stop their rival’s winning streak and still have some hope of a playoff run – the Rangers are 12th in the East and nine points out of a Wildcard spot, however, so time is running out. They’ll hope that forward Mika Zibanejad, the team’s leader in points this season, can repeat his two-goal performance against the Bruins the last time these teams faced off.

Boston has had an inconsistent season, with defensive issues and poor offensive production from the second and third lines. They’re still very much among the favorites in the East, however, and a stretch of games against six non-playoff teams, including two against the Kings, the worst team in the West, could solidify their place in the postseason.

Wednesday night’s matchup features two longtime NHL rivals and considering how both teams really need a victory, this should be a very entertaining game.

