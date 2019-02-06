Roundup: Watch Honey Badger Rescue Her Baby From a Leopard; LeBron Suffers Worst Loss of His Career; & Kawhi Leonard Buys House in California

Sammi Hanratty, an actress from Shameless … “Queens woman slashed in face and robbed by violent predator who said he would ‘marry‘ her” … we probably haven’t covered the ugly Ralph Northam story in Virginia enough … social media is so angry (jealous?) that Goop got a Netflix deal … we’re really going to crush Liam Neeson for his comments about wanting to protect a friend who was raped? Do better, internet … “West Virginia Weighs Education Bill That Teachers Unions Call Retaliatory” … Nine children, ages 5-9, were taken to the hospital after eating marijuana gummy bears … “Paris apartment fire kills 10, injures more than 30” …

Michigan State has lost three in a row after a tough loss at Illinois. [Lansing State Journal]

How about the timing on this: The Lakers lose by 42 to the Pacers the day LA pulls out of Anthony Davis trade talks. It’s the worst loss of LeBron’s career. [LA Times]

Four time NBA champ Maya Moore has decided to take this season off the WNBA. Much respect for her reasoning. She’s only 29, her career will resume just fine. [Player’s Tribune]

Kawhi Leonard bought a house San Diego. Time to break out the jump-to-conclusions mat! [News 4 San Antonio]

Tough loss for the 76ers at home to the Raptors. This talks about how they could need to make a trade before the deadline, but how, unless they unload Jimmy Butler? [Philly.com]

So is this hole that opened up under an Antarctic glacier global warming? Because it can’t be good news. [NBC News]

“Nick Francona was fired by Gabe Kapler and the Dodgers four years ago. He hasn’t forgotten it; and won’t let baseball forget it either.” [SI.com]

So what does Kyrie Irving really want? It may not be to play with Kevin Durant … or Anthony Davis. As for the Super Bowl … well, listen to me talk up the Rams, who ended up losing and looking bad in the process. [ITunes]

Watch this honey badger save her baby from a leopard. Don’t mess with honey badgers!

One of Howard Stern’s sidekicks got interview Patrick Mahomes, and he’s such a Chiefs fan, he cried.