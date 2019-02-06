Miami Signs Most Intimidating Punter on Planet

The Miami Hurricanes took a step back last year, but all swagger has been restored. Look at their new punter and tell me I’m wrong. In fact, I dare you to say anything less than pleasant to his face.

The name is Louis Hedley. He stands 6-foot-4 and weights 215 pounds. He redshirted last year at the City College of San Francisco and averaged 38.6 yards/punt in 2017.

Hedley makes his home in Australia and there is nothing you could tell me about him I wouldn’t believe. He looks like a man who wrangles snakes and wrestles jacked kangaroos into submission.

It’s been a long time since a punter has been brought in as a blocking back on goal-line situations but that could all change. Hedley is not so much a candidate for the Ray Guy Award as he is the Ray Man Award.