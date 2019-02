The Dallas Mavericks dealt Harrison Barnes to the Sacramento Kings tonight for Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph.

The NBA trade deadline is tomorrow afternoon, so trades were obviously expected. What was not expected though, is a player being dealt while their game is still in progress!

That is what took place in Dallas tonight, as Barnes had to be pulled mid-game versus Charlotte.

This looks like the moment HB found out:

Is this the moment Barnes found out he was traded? pic.twitter.com/BmJoqXph9S — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 7, 2019

Ouch…cold-blooded!