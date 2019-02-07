Kenny Omega Arrives at AEW Rally in Las Vegas

After weeks of rumors, Kenny Omega has arrived at the latest AEW rally. Omega was introduced as an executive vice president of the wrestling promotion about an hour and 18 minutes in:

Even before this blockbuster signing, there was a ton of momentum heading AEW’s way.

Omega was interrupted by Chris Jericho, and they’ll have a rematch of their great match from New Japan last year at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas.

Exciting times in the wrestling world with new competition for WWE on the horizon.