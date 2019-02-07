Kevin Durant Shows that the Noise Still Gets to Him, Tells Media to 'Grow Up'

Kevin Durant’s press conference, forcefully pushing back against the Knicks rumor and the media’s treatment of him pic.twitter.com/aqqbK7APh2 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 7, 2019

Kevin Durant was not in a good mood after last night’s game, and after being asked why he wasn’t talking as much to the media recently, had some comments about the media and the stories about him and the New York Knicks.

He called the noise “unnecessary.” He characterized a recent Ethan Strauss piece in The Athletic:

He just give his whole opinion on stuff and make it seem like it coming from me. And he just walk around here and don’t talk to nobody, just walk in here, and survey, and then write something like that, and now you all piling on me because I don’t want to talk to y’all about that. I have nothing to do with the Knicks, I don’t know who traded Porzingis, it’s got nothing to do with me.

He implored the media to “grow up,” and specifically directed his comment at someone in attendance and reiterated “yeah you, grow up.”

Durant has always shown a thin skin when it comes to things like this. He cares what is said about him, probably too much. The noise is going to be there, and it’s fed by real maneuverings by players behind the scenes. Whether he likes it or not, the talk is going to be there unless he unequivocally shuts it down by saying he is returning to Golden State next year. And he’s not going to do that.