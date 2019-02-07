LeBron and Giannis Made a Hilarious Trade After the All-Star Draft; Here Are Rosters

After they drafted their rosters for the NBA All-Star Game this evening, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo consummated a hilarious trade. LeBron proposed Russell Westbrook for his Klutch Sports cohort Ben Simmons, with the added humor that Russ and Joel Embiid will be teammates on the Greek Freak’s team. (Russ and Embiid have had very public spats.)

Giannis’s team features other starters Paul George, Joel Embiid, Kemba Walker and Stephen Curry; the reserves are Khris Middleton, Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, D’Angelo Russell, Nikola Vucevic, Kyle Lowry and Dirk Nowitzky.

LeBron’s team features other starters Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kawhi Leonard; the reserves are Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, Damian, Lillard, Ben Simmons, LaMarcus Aldridge, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bradley Beal, and Dwyane Wade.

Who ya got?