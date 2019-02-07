LeBron James Has a Great Point, But Probably Isn't the Best Person to Make It

The Dallas Mavericks dealt Harrison Barnes to the Sacramento Kings. The veteran forward learned of this when everyone else did, while on the court trying to win a basketball game. It made for an interesting moment, one usually reserved for baseball players coming off the field at the trade deadline.

Barnes knew something was in the works before the game, but opted to play. He really likes basketball.

LeBron Jameshad thoughts about the situation and posted them on Instagram.

James is 100 percent correct in pointing out that there is a double standard in how players and management is viewed. Players are seen as selfish if they want to improve their contracts or play for a championship. Front offices are lauded for shrewdly using human beings like pawns.

One need not be an expert to understand James isn’t the best messenger for this message. He turned a decision into a television event and kept dozens of franchises in the lurch. He’s wielded power behind the scenes to send players both loyal and disloyal elsewhere. He’s allowed the situation in Los Angeles to get so bad opposing players are taunting teammates perceived to be next on James’ chopping — or shopping — block.

It is odd to see him passionate about another team’s decision while his own team lives in Purgatory. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a point. James is nothing if not a complex and complicated figure, so why wouldn’t his latest State of the NBA treatise get all muddled along the way?