MLB's 'Disabled List' is Now The 'Injured List'

Major League Baseball is doing away with the “disabled list” and replacing it with “the injured list,” ESPN reports.

The league will make the change out of concern that the term “disabled” for injured players falsely conflates disabilities with injuries and an inability to participate in sports.

The DL has been around since 1966. This seems like an entirely reasonable change that will have virtually no real impact on anyone’s life, so I fully expect it to spark outrage on certain corners of the internet.

Let’s revisit this in about 48 hours and see how the prediction holds up.

Keen observers of the 1990s will remember that the term “injured list” was the preferred nomenclature in Little Giants. It’s unclear if an overwhelming sense of nostalgia for young Devon Sawa or pre-Modern Family Ed O’Neill played into the decision.