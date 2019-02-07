NBA Trade Deadline Winners and Losers

The NBA trade deadline has passed and after a flurry of late moves, it’s clear several franchises got much better, while others failed to do so.

Here’s a look at the winners and losers from this year’s deadline:

Winner: Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have the best record in the NBA (40-13) and added a piece that will make them even better. They landed Nikola Mirotic from the Pelicans in exchange for Jason Smith, Stanley Johnson and four second-round picks. The Pistons also got Thon Maker as part of the deal.

Mirotic is a 6’10” forward who can stretch the floor. He’s hitting 36.8 percent from 3-point range this season, is scoring 16.7 points while grabbing a career-high 8.3 rebounds in 28.9 minutes per game.

Mirotic is a great fit for the Bucks, as he can play inside-out, fits in well with Giannis Antetokounmpo and has the skill to put the ball on the floor. The Bucks got better by acquiring him.