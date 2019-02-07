Roundup: Is Anyone Fit to Run Virginia?; New York Times Making Bank; Everyone Gets a DH

Driverless cars are coming to UK’s roadways … Virginia is a complete mess right now …The designated hitter is an idea dating back to the 19th Century … New York Times: making money … Who is the real No. 1 recruit in college football … Greg Schiano is your new Patriots defensive coordinator … Stephen Dorff is back, baby … Chrysler recalling 882K pickups … Soccer continues to have a racism problem … Art Briles should not be considered for a job … Man killed by vape pen … PJ Tucker and his shoes .. What a loser … Bill O’Reilly’s next book will own … Jay-Z got 21 Savage a lawyer … Bed bugs are bad news … When you’d rather die than watching the Super Bowl … Matt Gaetz winning the pr battle as always … Kaley Cuoco.
Going deep into the mind of Alex Cora. [MLB Network]
Really enjoying the F– Jerry blowback. [A.V. Club]
Sean Spicer getting loose and conversational.
LeBron James has some thoughts on trades.
So let me guess this is cool cause they had to do what was best for the franchise right??? Traded this man while he was literally playing in the game and had ZERO idea. I’m not knocking who traded him because it’s a business and you have to do what you feel what’s best but I just want this narrative to start to get REAL/CHANGE and not when a player wants to be traded or leaves a Franchise that he’s a selfish/ungrateful player but when they trade you, release , waive, cut etc etc it’s best for them! I’m ok with both honestly, truly am. Just call a ♠️ a ♠️!!
