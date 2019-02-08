14 Villanova at #10 Marquette Game Preview, Live Stream, How to Watch College Basketball Online, Start Time, TV Channel

The NCAA basketball campaign’s postseason picture is beginning to come into focus, and No. 10 Marquette plays host to #14 Villanova on Saturday in a duel between the Big East title contenders.

Villanova is 9-0 against Big East opponents this season and has won their last 11 games in a row, but Marquette will hope to prove their superior ranking is justified with a home win at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

How to Watch Villanova vs Marquette

When: Saturday, February 9

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV

The Wildcats managed to make it to last season’s NCAA championship while suffering three Big East defeats along the way. This included two wins over 19-4 Marquette (by ten and three points).

The issue for Villanova in comparing this season with last year’s championship campaign is that they’ve already lost the same amount of games that they did in the entirety of the previous season. Then again, head coach Jay Wright’s men never went 11 wins in a row as they are at present.

Marquette have pulled off their share of upsets this season and struck in quick succession to beat both Kansas State and Wisconsin in December, each of whom was ranked #12 at the time. However, they’ve also failed to meet expectations at times and were particularly disappointed to lose against the likes of Indiana and St. John’s, who they fell to for the second time this season on Wednesday night.

Golden Eagles coach Steve Wojciechowski is on course for his best season yet at Marquette in his fourth year. His side needs only four more victories to mark their highest amount of wins in a season since 2012-13 when Buzz Williams was the head coach.

Both teams have a hectic schedule of Big East encounters before the regular season closes in March, with either of the two top teams in the conference capable of taking the top spot.

Junior guard Markus Howard has scored an average of 24.6 points per game this season and will be Marquette’s man to keep an eye on, while Wildcats guard Phil Booth leads his team in points per game (18.3) and assists (4.0).

Villanova may come to Milwaukee as reigning NCAA champions, but Marquette hopes to prove there’s a new power in control of the Big East.

