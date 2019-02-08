AUDIO: Howard Stern Show Mocks Mike Francesa - Gio Feud

On Wednesday’s edition of the Howard Stern Show, the crew stepped into some sports media coverage. During their “Cleaning Out the Computer” segment, they hilariously mocked the Mike Francesa – Gregg “Gio” Giannott feud from this past fall:

Being made fun of is nothing new for Francesa – sometimes all in fun, others not so much – but this is a major win for both WFAN hosts. Howard Stern’s show is the pinnacle of talk radio and has a reach far greater than those who know who Francesa and what WFAN is.